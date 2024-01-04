© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Domestic violence prevention; Maui housing resources

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:22 AM HST
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1

  • Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Monique Ibarra responds to the recent violent cases that made headlines over the holidays | Resources |
  • Journalist Eric Pape and Pierce's Pledge founder Lesley Hu share how the murder of Hu's 9-year-old son in 2021 led to the creation of the nonprofit dedicated to keeping children safe during custody disputes | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra follows up on a years-long investigation into theft at the Honolulu Airport | Full Story
  • Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kūhiō Lewis discusses the launch of a centralized website for Maui housing resources
  • Award-winning producer and Maui-native Jason Baum talks about working with A-list talent and vying for a second Grammy | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
