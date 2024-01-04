CNHA establishes itself as a housing liaison for homeowners and Maui fire survivors

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and its partners recently launched helpingmaui.org, a dashboard website aimed at pairing homeowners with Maui fire survivors who still need housing.

"It's kind of like a Hawaiʻi version of Airbnb," said Kūhiō Lewis, the head of CNHA. "The response has been strong. We have over 400 applications, these are people willing to offer their homes. So we're going through the process of vetting them, negotiating rates, entering into agreements with them."

Through a leasing program, Maui owners rent their properties directly to CNHA, which then sublets the homes to fire-impacted families that have also been screened. Owners receive rent from CNHA as well as exemptions from Maui County property tax.

A separate program for those looking to host survivors in spare rooms statewide offers stipends depending on the size of the family.

"We also check in on the family every month. So it provides the landlord or the owner a peace of mind knowing that someone's looking after their interests, and that's been the big obstacle," Lewis said.

He said the programs use rental assistance money that families can receive from agencies like FEMA, plus private dollars to fill the gap. Then over time, families will work with CNHA to pick up more of their share of the rent.

CNHA is also preparing this month to launch an accessory dwelling unit loan forgiveness program to help property owners expedite the construction of rentals.

Landowners with a county-approved plan to build an ADU who are also willing to host a displaced family for up to three years can qualify for a $50,000 forgivable loan.

"We'll give you a $25,000 loan and then when the project is done, we'll give you the other $25,000 — and if you agree to house a family, for whatever time we agree on, that loan will be forgiven. If you don't agree to the terms or you violate the terms some midway of the agreement, then it turns into a loan and you got to pay us back for the money," Lewis said.

Individuals interested in inquiring or applying in person are encouraged to visit CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub located at Maui Mall in Kahului or contact CNHA at (808) 596-8155.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.