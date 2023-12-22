© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
CNHA debuts website to help survivors of the Maui wildfires find housing

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST
Officials from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Hawai‘i Community Foundation, and the American Red Cross in front of a short-term rental home in Kīhei that was secured on a one-year lease for people displaced by the Maui wildfires.
A newly launched website aims to help survivors of the Maui wildfires find housing.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) launched HelpingMaui.org, which will also serve as a platform for property owners and managers to offer up their properties to survivors who still need housing.

“The goal of the new website is to provide a centralized site that facilitates easy navigation of available housing options and resources for Maui families,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA.

FILE - Kapalua Ridge Villas in West Maui. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Local News
Is converting short-term rentals the answer to Maui's housing crisis?
Catherine Cluett Pactol

To enhance transparency, live updates will be provided on the number of families housed and those still awaiting placement.

In addition to the centralized website, CNHA announced additional information on three housing programs to assist Maui residents impacted by the wildfires.

The Leasing Program allows Maui property owners to lease their property directly to CNHA, who will sublet the unit to fire-impacted families that have been screened and vetted through their program. The property owner will receive guaranteed rent payments from CNHA and exemptions from Maui County property tax. CNHA will assume the responsibility of placing and monitoring the families.

The Host Housing Support Program has increased the amount provided to eligible host households to $500 per housed individual, for a maximum monthly stipend of up to $2,000 for up to six months. Households across Hawai‘i that have taken in individuals or families displaced by the Maui wildfires still have the opportunity to secure financial support through the program that was launched in October.

Gov. Josh Green said he wants 3,000 condos and homes that are normally rented to Maui tourists converted to long-term housing for displaced wildfire survivors who are now living in hotels. Green said he’s prepared to use the “hammer” of post-fire emergency orders to make sure owners of short-term vacation rentals extend them to long-term units if enough spaces aren't converted voluntarily by mid-January. (Dec. 15, 2023)
The Conversation
Gov. Josh Green on housing Maui fire survivors and improving homeless services
Catherine Cruz

The ADU Loan Forgiveness Program will launch in mid-January 2024. Homeowners with approved plans to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and are willing to host a displaced, fire-impacted family for up to three years can qualify for a $50,000 forgivable loan.

To fund these housing initiatives, CNHA has allocated $3 million from its Kākoʻo Maui Fund for the Leasing Program and ADU Loan Program. Additional support to bolster the housing programs is being provided through the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and American Red Cross, along with additional commitments from the State of Hawaiʻi and County of Maui.

For more information, visit CNHA’s website or the new HelpingMaui.org website. Individuals interested in inquiring or applying in person are encouraged to visit CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub located at Maui Mall in Kahului or contact CNHA at (808) 596-8155.
