CNHA debuts website to help survivors of the Maui wildfires find housing

A newly launched website aims to help survivors of the Maui wildfires find housing.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) launched HelpingMaui.org, which will also serve as a platform for property owners and managers to offer up their properties to survivors who still need housing.

“The goal of the new website is to provide a centralized site that facilitates easy navigation of available housing options and resources for Maui families,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA.

To enhance transparency, live updates will be provided on the number of families housed and those still awaiting placement.

In addition to the centralized website, CNHA announced additional information on three housing programs to assist Maui residents impacted by the wildfires.

The Leasing Program allows Maui property owners to lease their property directly to CNHA, who will sublet the unit to fire-impacted families that have been screened and vetted through their program. The property owner will receive guaranteed rent payments from CNHA and exemptions from Maui County property tax. CNHA will assume the responsibility of placing and monitoring the families.

The Host Housing Support Program has increased the amount provided to eligible host households to $500 per housed individual, for a maximum monthly stipend of up to $2,000 for up to six months. Households across Hawai‘i that have taken in individuals or families displaced by the Maui wildfires still have the opportunity to secure financial support through the program that was launched in October.

The ADU Loan Forgiveness Program will launch in mid-January 2024. Homeowners with approved plans to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and are willing to host a displaced, fire-impacted family for up to three years can qualify for a $50,000 forgivable loan.

To fund these housing initiatives, CNHA has allocated $3 million from its Kākoʻo Maui Fund for the Leasing Program and ADU Loan Program. Additional support to bolster the housing programs is being provided through the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and American Red Cross, along with additional commitments from the State of Hawaiʻi and County of Maui.

For more information, visit CNHA’s website or the new HelpingMaui.org website. Individuals interested in inquiring or applying in person are encouraged to visit CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub located at Maui Mall in Kahului or contact CNHA at (808) 596-8155.