Gov. Josh Green on housing Maui fire survivors and improving homeless services

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green said he wants 3,000 condos and homes that are normally rented to Maui tourists converted to long-term housing for displaced wildfire survivors who are now living in hotels. Green said he’s prepared to use the “hammer” of post-fire emergency orders to make sure owners of short-term vacation rentals extend them to long-term units if enough spaces aren't converted voluntarily by mid-January. (Dec. 15, 2023)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
For the past few months, Gov. Josh Green has spoken to The Conversation monthly about his administration's latest work and what's ahead.

Recent news includes former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann taking the helm at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as board chair, and veteran lawmaker John Mizuno taking over from James Koshiba as the state's homeless coordinator.

Green talked Thursday about housing Maui's displaced families — and a possible moratorium on short-term rentals to make that happen. Hotel workers rallied Wednesday afternoon for permanent housing not far from where homeless families are set up on the beach under the banner — "Fishing for Housing."

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Green ended this month's check-in by responding to a listener's concerns about illegal fireworks.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
