Gov. Josh Green on housing Maui fire survivors and improving homeless services
For the past few months, Gov. Josh Green has spoken to The Conversation monthly about his administration's latest work and what's ahead.
Recent news includes former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann taking the helm at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as board chair, and veteran lawmaker John Mizuno taking over from James Koshiba as the state's homeless coordinator.
Green talked Thursday about housing Maui's displaced families — and a possible moratorium on short-term rentals to make that happen. Hotel workers rallied Wednesday afternoon for permanent housing not far from where homeless families are set up on the beach under the banner — "Fishing for Housing."
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Green ended this month's check-in by responding to a listener's concerns about illegal fireworks.
This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
