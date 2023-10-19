Gov. Josh Green on displaced Maui families and the Israel-Hamas war

About 6,800 people displaced by the Maui wildfire are in hotel rooms, down from more than 8,000. Local and national officials continue to work on providing housing options.

Gov. Josh Green spoke to The Conversation about a program to provide some $50 million in aid to families for everything from buying cars to paying rent. He heads off to the nation's capital soon to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss Maui relief.

Green also shared his thoughts on the situation in Gaza and Israel, where some of his relatives still live. He said he always tries to err on the side of preaching peace.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.