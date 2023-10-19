© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Josh Green on displaced Maui families and the Israel-Hamas war

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green with the American Red Cross on Maui on Oct. 17, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
About 6,800 people displaced by the Maui wildfire are in hotel rooms, down from more than 8,000. Local and national officials continue to work on providing housing options.

Gov. Josh Green spoke to The Conversation about a program to provide some $50 million in aid to families for everything from buying cars to paying rent. He heads off to the nation's capital soon to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss Maui relief.

Green also shared his thoughts on the situation in Gaza and Israel, where some of his relatives still live. He said he always tries to err on the side of preaching peace.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
