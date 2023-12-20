Gov. Green selects state Rep. John Mizuno to serve as homelessness coordinator

Gov. Josh Green has named Rep. John Mizuno as the state's new point man on homelessness, less than a week after James Koshiba announced his resignation.

Mizuno, a Democrat who represents a portion of Kalihi, Kalihi Valley and Kamehameha Heights, will begin his new position next year. He's been a lawmaker since 2006 and was previously the House vice speaker.

“I have known John Mizuno for decades and he has a heart for the people that will serve him well as he works to build roofs over people's heads,” Green said in a Wednesday news release.

Mizuno was part of a group of lawmakers that backed Ohana Zones, a state-funded program that aims to reduce homelessness by providing health care, transportation and other services.

Mizuno will be tasked with working with the governor and stakeholders to develop policies and programs to minimize homelessness. He will work to chip away at an ambitious goal set by the administration to cut unsheltered homelessness in half by next year, ultimately eliminating homelessness by 2030.

Mizuno said there were lessons learned from previous administrations, adding that he supported the kauhale concept, which are communal living spaces, with housing units for people.

“I donʻt want to give a false sense of security or false sense of expectations, “ Mizuno told HPR. “It's not going to be gone forever. There's no silver bullet and there's no panacea to this. But it's a humanitarian movement that we're trying to do.”

Mizuno will vacate his seat on Jan. 2. A replacement for the seat, which doesnʻt need Senate confirmation, will be appointed within 60 days.

