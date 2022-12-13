Gov. Green fills out his cabinet with familiar government faces

Gov. Josh Green has officially named all of his cabinet appointees. Most nominees have decades of experience in related government agencies, while a handful come from the private sector.

His final three nominations on Monday included Sharon Hurd to lead the Department of Agriculture, Dawn Chang as chair of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, and former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson to lead the Hawaiian Homes Commission.

Green also appointed James Koshiba as his coordinator on homelessness under the Department of Human Services. Koshiba has more than 20 years of nonprofit experience, and cofounded the groups Kanu Hawai‘i and Hui Aloha, which have focused on homelessness solutions.

“Today’s nominees and appointments join a group of high caliber individuals with strengths in their respective fields. Together, the cabinet will work to make housing more affordable, bring down the cost of living, and work every day to make government more efficient through strong communication and collaboration," Green said in a statement.

Green is also working to develop housing strategy advisory councils. They will see through a $600 million spending plan for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Appointments are subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Some positions such as chair of the Board of Education and chief information officer of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services are not at the end of their current terms.

Here's a full list of Green's cabinet-level appointments: