A key Senate committee rejects Ikaika Anderson's DHHL chair nomination

A key Senate committee has rejected the nomination of former Honolulu City Councilman Ikaika Anderson to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Despite the committee’s “no” vote, Anderson's nomination will still be taken up by the full Senate.

After more than five hours of testimony, the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee voted 4-to-1 against recommending Ikaika Anderson to head the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Sen. Jarett Keohokalole of Oʻahu voted against the nomination.

"At this point, we’ve heard from Senators feeling misled, commissioners feeling misrepresented and beneficiaries who have reached out to us feeling ignored," Keohokalole said.

Sen. Tim Richards of Hawaiʻi Island was the sole vote for Anderson's nomination.

At Tuesday’s hearing, senators grilled Anderson on his plan — or lack thereof — for spending the $600 million lawmakers approved for DHHL last year.

Anderson caused confusion earlier this year when he announced that he would be deviating from a spending plan previously approved by the Hawaiian Homes Commission, and instead presented a new five-point plan.

"I wasn’t looking to deviate. Deviate is the wrong word. That’s on me. But at the same time, I don’t view my five-point plan as a departure from the existing plan because I’ve specifically stated the existing plan is going to be used as a foundation," Anderson said.

Anderson added that he plans to maximize the Commission's plan to develop 2,700 homestead lots statewide.

Former DHHL Director Kali Watson, now head of Hawaiʻi Community Development, came to Anderson’s defense.

"It was very clear to me that he was very open to hearing how the funds could be leveraged, how other funding sources could be incorporated in order to build more than the 2,700 that they’re looking at," Watson said. "Anderson’s supporters were largely made up of political heavyweights including former governors and lawmakers, developer interests and homestead leaders."

"Supporters praised his experience in Honolulu land use and zoning laws as well as his willingness to listen," he said.

But those who opposed the nomination included former DHHL director William Ailā Jr., who questioned whether Anderson’s loyalties to Gov. Josh Green may conflict with his fiduciary duties.

"You can serve the governor, but you also have to serve the trust because the trust has to be here for beneficiaries today, tomorrow, 100 years from now," said Ailā Jr.

"And the actions that have been demonstrated so far clearly represent someone who doesn’t understand the fiduciary duties. It sometimes means you have to say “no” to the governor."

The committee’s rejection of Anderson’s nomination will complicate his confirmation vote by the full Senate at a future date.