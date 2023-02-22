Gov. Green's 2nd pick for Hawaiian Home Lands is former leader Kali Watson

Gov. Josh Green nominated Kali Watson for the position of director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Wednesday. This comes after state senators voted against his initial nominee, former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson.

Watson previously served in the role from 1995 to 1998. During that time, he led the development of more than 3,100 homes on Hawaiian Home Lands, according to the governor.

“I am truly honored to be asked by the Governor to help move the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands program forward. I’ve been working in the Hawaiian homesteading communities for most of my life, both as a past DHHL director and through my non-profit," Watson said in a press release on Wednesday.

Watson established the nonprofit Hawaiian Community Development Board during his years off as DHHL director. The nonprofit has a record of building or refurbishing more than 1,400 affordable homes on O‘ahu and Maui, according to the governor.

"Kali has the track record to provide stewardship for the $600 million DHHL appropriation," Green said.

Watson is Green’s second nominee for DHHL director. Last week, the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee voted against Anderson’s nomination. Anderson withdrew his name for consideration before a full Senate vote.

Until Watson is confirmed by the Senate, Anderson will continue to serve as acting director.