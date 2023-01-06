Gov. Green's nomination to lead Dept. of Land and Natural Resources on facing opposition

A petition has been started to oppose Gov. Josh Green's nominee, Dawn Chang, to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Chang is a former deputy attorney general for the department who also started a company called Ku’iwalu Consulting.

Her clients have included the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, Sandwich Isles Communications, and developers like General Growth and the Howard Hughes Corporation.

The land use issues have touched the state Historic Preservation Division and the Burial Council within DLNR. Native Hawaiian activist Eddie Halealoha Ayau is behind a petition asking Green to withdraw Chang's nomination. Chang, also Native Hawaiian, and Ayau previously worked together.

Chang spoke to The Conversation on Friday morning to explain her position and what she brings to the table from her decades of experience.

A full transcript will be posted in this story. This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.