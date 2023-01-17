Iwi kūpuna preservation group opposes Green's pick to lead DLNR

A petition has been started by a group called Hui Mālama to oppose Gov. Josh Green's nominee, Dawn Chang, to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources. At the center of their disapproval is Chang's past consultation work with Kawaiahaʻo Church regarding iwi kūpuna.

Eddie Halealoha Ayau of Hui Mālama spoke to The Conversation about the petition, Dawn Chang, and the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy. Ayau said he plans to meet with the Green administration about his concerns later this week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.