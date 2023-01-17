Donate
The Conversation

Iwi kūpuna preservation group opposes Green's pick to lead DLNR

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM HST
kawaiahao_church.jpg
Daniel Ramirez
/
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

A petition has been started by a group called Hui Mālama to oppose Gov. Josh Green's nominee, Dawn Chang, to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources. At the center of their disapproval is Chang's past consultation work with Kawaiahaʻo Church regarding iwi kūpuna.

Eddie Halealoha Ayau of Hui Mālama spoke to The Conversation about the petition, Dawn Chang, and the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy. Ayau said he plans to meet with the Green administration about his concerns later this week.

Dawn Chang josh green nomination for BLNR DLNR
The Conversation
1st Native Hawaiian woman nominated to lead DLNR on facing opposition
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
