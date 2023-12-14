Mufi Hannemann named board chair of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

A surprise at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: Blaine Miyasato has resigned as HTA board chair to devote more time to his day job with Hawaiian Airlines.

The board has picked Mufi Hannemann, the head of the Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association and a former Honolulu mayor, to take Miyasato's place.

Miyasato will stay on the board as a regular member.

The move comes after Alaska Airlines announced its plan to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion. HTA said Wednesday that Miyasato is stepping down to "focus on work responsibilities" as the managing director of state government affairs at Hawaiian Airlines.

Miyasato was appointed to the board in July by Gov. Josh Green. His four-year term is slated to end in June 2026.

Mahina Paishon will continue to serve as vice chair for the board.

HTA's board comprises 12 volunteer members who meet monthly to help guide tourism decisions, including the state's annual budget and marketing plan.

HTA Interim President and CEO Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i said Hannemann "is a proven, well-respected leader who has a strong vision and passion for how HTA and tourism can make Hawaiʻi a better place to live and work."