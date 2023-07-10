Governor appoints Takioka, Miyasato to HTA's Board of Directors

Hawaiian Airlines executive Blaine Miyasato and former Kauaʻi legislator James Kunane Tokioka have been appointed by Gov. Josh Green to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Board of Directors.

HTA's board is comprised of 12 volunteer members who meet monthly to help guide tourism decisions, including the state's annual budget and marketing plan.

Miyasato was born and raised in Hawaiʻi and has spent the last four decades in the airline industry, most recently as Managing Director of State Government Affairs at Hawaiian Airlines.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce alongside other industry leaders. Prior to that, Miyasato was a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines.

Miyasato’s appointment will be subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

Tokioka is the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. DBEDT oversees some of the state's largest projects including Aloha Stadium, tourism management, affordable housing developments and more.

After his 10-year run as a member of the Kauaʻi County Council, he served 16 years in the state House of Representatives.

As DBEDT director, Tokioka will serve as an ex-officio voting member of the board.

Miyasato and Tokioka will succeed HTA Board Chair George Kam and Board Member Keone Downing, whose terms ended June 30, 2022.

Both board members will serve four-year terms ending on June 30, 2026.

