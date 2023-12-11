Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association on Waikīkī safety, Alaska-Hawaiian deal

The Honolulu Marathon weekend brought more than 30,000 visitors and residents to Waikīkī. Before that kicked off, the Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association was part of an annual Waikīkī safety conference Wednesday alongside the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and other organizations.

The event highlighted everything from the warnings about break-ins at popular visitor sites from the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi to alerts from the Honolulu Police Department. The Conversation talked to Mufi Hannemann, a former Honolulu mayor and councilmember who is now the president and CEO of the association.

