Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association on Waikīkī safety, Alaska-Hawaiian deal

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST
Visitor Public Safety Conference on Dec. 6, 2023, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association
The Honolulu Marathon weekend brought more than 30,000 visitors and residents to Waikīkī. Before that kicked off, the Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association was part of an annual Waikīkī safety conference Wednesday alongside the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and other organizations.

The event highlighted everything from the warnings about break-ins at popular visitor sites from the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi to alerts from the Honolulu Police Department. The Conversation talked to Mufi Hannemann, a former Honolulu mayor and councilmember who is now the president and CEO of the association.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
