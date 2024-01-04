In the wake of recent killings, domestic violence advocates say help is available

In the wake of two murder-suicides on Oʻahu and the Big Island, domestic violence advocates want people to know that help is available.

The first happened just before Christmas at Pearlridge Center. Police said Theresa Cachuela, 33, was shot by her estranged husband who then killed himself.

On the Big Island, Elizabeth Fernandez, 42, was found dead in Kealakekua on New Year's Day, just days after filing for a temporary restraining order from her ex-boyfriend.

Monique Ibarra recently took over as head of the Domestic Violence Action Center from longtime leader Nanci Kreidman. Kreidman co-founded the organization over 30 years ago.

Ibarra said both women killed had sought legal protections before they were killed.

"What we know in the domestic violence world is that one of the most dangerous times in our relationship is when the victim decides to leave," she told HPR.

"We see this in these two cases where women who wanted to leave their abusive relationships fought for a restraining order, and they suffered the ultimate consequence. But what we don't want is, you know, the message I want to give out is don't stop trying to get help," Ibarra added.

The Domestic Violence Action Center's hotline is 1-800-690-6200.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.