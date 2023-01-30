Donate
The Conversation

Grammy-winning music video producer from Maui is nominated for another

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST
Dave Free, Nathan K. Scherrer, Jason Baum
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
/
Invision
From left, Dave Free, Nathan K. Scherrer, and Jason Baum accept the Best Music Video award for "Humble" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Among the nominees attending the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday is producer and Maui High graduate Jason Baum. He has worked on music videos and other productions with recognizable names including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Spike Jonze.

He won a Grammy in 2018 for Lamar’s "Humble" music video. This year he’s nominated again for collaborating with Lamar on the video for "The Heart Part 5." The Conversation sat down with Baum recently to talk about how he stays top of mind for many music A-listers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
