Grammy-winning music video producer from Maui is nominated for another

Among the nominees attending the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday is producer and Maui High graduate Jason Baum. He has worked on music videos and other productions with recognizable names including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Spike Jonze.

He won a Grammy in 2018 for Lamar’s "Humble" music video. This year he’s nominated again for collaborating with Lamar on the video for "The Heart Part 5." The Conversation sat down with Baum recently to talk about how he stays top of mind for many music A-listers.

