© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Trapped in UN compound in Gaza; History of Hawaiian knowledge and practices

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)
Fatima Shbair/AP
/
AP
FILE - Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)
  • Big Island resident Miles Okumura highlights the dangerous plight of sister Ramona Okumura, who is stuck in a United Nations compound waiting for passage to Egypt. She was in Gaza as an NGO volunteer working to fit children for prosthetics. Okumura's nieces started a campaign to "Bring Auntie Ramona Home' seeking aid from lawmakers by going door to door at the Capitol
  • Blue Star mother Carla Orellana, confronts her deepest fears when her son is wounded in Afghanistan. Her emotional journey is featured by "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair discusses Kevin Dayton's story about Hawaiian Electric Co.'s effort to recoup costs spent on a rail station in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • "Ka Māno Wai: The Source of Life" co-author Kukunaokalā Yoshimoto talks to The Conversation about the book that explores the history of Native Hawaiian practices and its connection to health and social justice
  • Author Elise Hu talks to The Conversation about her book "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital"
Tags
The Conversation warNative Hawaiiankorealiterature
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes