The Conversation: Trapped in UN compound in Gaza; History of Hawaiian knowledge and practices
- Big Island resident Miles Okumura highlights the dangerous plight of sister Ramona Okumura, who is stuck in a United Nations compound waiting for passage to Egypt. She was in Gaza as an NGO volunteer working to fit children for prosthetics. Okumura's nieces started a campaign to "Bring Auntie Ramona Home' seeking aid from lawmakers by going door to door at the Capitol
- Blue Star mother Carla Orellana, confronts her deepest fears when her son is wounded in Afghanistan. Her emotional journey is featured by "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair discusses Kevin Dayton's story about Hawaiian Electric Co.'s effort to recoup costs spent on a rail station in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- "Ka Māno Wai: The Source of Life" co-author Kukunaokalā Yoshimoto talks to The Conversation about the book that explores the history of Native Hawaiian practices and its connection to health and social justice
- Author Elise Hu talks to The Conversation about her book "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital"