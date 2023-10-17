New book brings together kūpuna wisdom from across the state

A new book, “Ka Māno Wai: The Source of Life,” explores the history of several Native Hawaiian practices and their connection with health and social justice today.

Three University of Hawaiʻi professors from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health gathered knowledge from 14 renowned cultural experts. The Conversation talked with one of the authors, Kukunaokalā Yoshimoto, about the book.

Yoshimoto said 100% of the sales of the book will go to UH’s Barbara Cox Anthony Endowment, a fund committed to improving the health and quality of life for Hawaiʻi’s older adults.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.