New book brings together kūpuna wisdom from across the state

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi Press

A new book, “Ka Māno Wai: The Source of Life,” explores the history of several Native Hawaiian practices and their connection with health and social justice today.

Three University of Hawaiʻi professors from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health gathered knowledge from 14 renowned cultural experts. The Conversation talked with one of the authors, Kukunaokalā Yoshimoto, about the book.

Yoshimoto said 100% of the sales of the book will go to UH’s Barbara Cox Anthony Endowment, a fund committed to improving the health and quality of life for Hawaiʻi’s older adults.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
