The cost of being 'Flawless' in the Korean beauty industry

South Korea’s beauty industry is booming, but at what cost? It's a question posed by journalist Elise Hu, who gives us a glimpse of the ugliness behind the beauty world. In a new book, she takes a closer look at attitudes about how technology, skin care, plastic surgery, and more shape how women think of themselves.

Hu spent three years as NPR’s Seoul bureau chief. Her findings on consumerism in Korea prompted her to write "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital." Hu recently talked with The Conversation.

