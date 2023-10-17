© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The cost of being 'Flawless' in the Korean beauty industry

Stephanie Han
October 17, 2023
South Korea’s beauty industry is booming, but at what cost? It's a question posed by journalist Elise Hu, who gives us a glimpse of the ugliness behind the beauty world. In a new book, she takes a closer look at attitudes about how technology, skin care, plastic surgery, and more shape how women think of themselves.

Hu spent three years as NPR’s Seoul bureau chief. Her findings on consumerism in Korea prompted her to write "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital." Hu recently talked with The Conversation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
