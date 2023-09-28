© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: US House hearing on Maui wildfires; Hōkūleʻa returns home to Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHōkūleʻakoreaTheater
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes