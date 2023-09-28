© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Iona Contemporary Dance Theatre celebrates Hawaiian goddesses in new production

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST
Courtesy IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre

Stunning costumes, modern dance, and environmental issues come together this Friday at “Oh My Goddess!,” the IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre's new production. It showcases modern representations of four powerful Hawaiʻi goddesses: Pele, Hi’iaka, Namaka, and Poli’ahu.

Cheryl Flaharty, IONA’s artistic director, said the production reflects on the relationship between culture and nature. The Conversation talked to Flaharty about the theater's first new production in eight years.

“Oh My Goddess!” runs from Sept. 29. through Oct. 1 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
