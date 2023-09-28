Iona Contemporary Dance Theatre celebrates Hawaiian goddesses in new production

Stunning costumes, modern dance, and environmental issues come together this Friday at “Oh My Goddess!,” the IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre's new production. It showcases modern representations of four powerful Hawaiʻi goddesses: Pele, Hi’iaka, Namaka, and Poli’ahu.

Cheryl Flaharty, IONA’s artistic director, said the production reflects on the relationship between culture and nature. The Conversation talked to Flaharty about the theater's first new production in eight years.

“Oh My Goddess!” runs from Sept. 29. through Oct. 1 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.