Korean shamans share their Indigenous religion ahead of Chuseok

Many Asian cultures observe the Harvest Moon festival this time of the year. On Thursday, Korea kicks off the three-day observance of Chuseok, the mid-autumn harvest festival. To better understand this ancient holiday, The Conversation explored the Korean tradition of shamanism.

Jennifer Kim and Dohee Lee, two mudang or Korean shamans, shared their expertise about this Indigenous practice. And if you are looking to mark the fall festival, head down to Chinatown on Friday and Saturday and grab a moon cake to celebrate.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.