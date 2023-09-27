© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH president reflects on long tenure; Family of cold case victim seeks closure

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
UH News
  • University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner joins The Conversation for an extended interview, reflecting on his decades-long tenure and future plans before retiring in 2024 | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair discusses reporter Allan Kew's story following questions being raised about a Lāhainā fundraiser that isn't a registered nonprofit in today's Reality CheckFull Story
  • Retired Denver Police Captain Joe Padilla seeks peace and closure for his family. He's raising public awareness on the 43rd anniversary of his brother's murder and seeking the public's help for new leads to help investigators | Full Story
  • This week's Manu Minute features Hawaiʻi's short-eared owl | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the hardships faced by a tomato farmer in Haʻikū
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iMauiMilitarycrimeagriculture
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes