The Conversation: UH president reflects on long tenure; Family of cold case victim seeks closure
- University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner joins The Conversation for an extended interview, reflecting on his decades-long tenure and future plans before retiring in 2024 | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair discusses reporter Allan Kew's story following questions being raised about a Lāhainā fundraiser that isn't a registered nonprofit in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Retired Denver Police Captain Joe Padilla seeks peace and closure for his family. He's raising public awareness on the 43rd anniversary of his brother's murder and seeking the public's help for new leads to help investigators | Full Story
- This week's Manu Minute features Hawaiʻi's short-eared owl | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the hardships faced by a tomato farmer in Haʻikū