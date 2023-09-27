© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH President David Lassner reflects on his decision to step back

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner announced last week that he will step down at the end of 2024 after about 10 years at the helm.

"I'm really just doing this on my own terms, on my own time, and I'm ready to be in a role that doesn't demand 24/7 attention," Lassner said, adding that he has already beat the national average for a college president.

Lassner has worked for the university for 46 years, his entire adult job history. He started in an entry-level IT role in the 1970s and eventually became the university's first chief information officer.

During his tenure, the university faced the coronavirus pandemic, the stewardship of Maunakea, the deterioration of Aloha Stadium, and much more.

Lassner joined The Conversation live on Wednesday to discuss his leadership of the 10-campus system and his priorities during this last year at UH.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
