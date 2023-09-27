© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Family of Marine killed in 1980 wants closure in unsolved case

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST
Joe Padilla visits the Armed Forces Tribute Garden in Westminster, Colorado.
Courtesy Joe Padilla
Joe Padilla visits the Armed Forces Tribute Garden in Westminster, Colorado.

On Tuesday, The Conversation shared a story about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's search for clues in an unsolved murder mystery on Oʻahu.

Lance Cpls. Lawrence "Larry" Martens, 19, and Rodney "Rocky" Padilla, 21, were found beaten and shot in the unpaved parking lot at Maunalua Bay in Hawaiʻi Kai on Sept. 7, 1980.

Retired Denver Police Capt. Joe Padilla has been advocating for his little brother's case to be solved. He started a Facebook page, Justice for Rocky Padilla.

NCIS took over the case from the Honolulu Police Department in 2021 and began searching for more evidence.

Lance Cpls. Lawrence "Larry" Martens and Rodney "Rocky" Padilla were found dead at Maunalua Bay on Oʻahu on Sept. 7, 1980.
The Conversation
NCIS looking for clues into fatal shooting of 2 Marines in East Oʻahu in 1980
Catherine Cruz

"I feel that knowing the personnel that are assigned to this case, they have a heartfelt interest in solving it. A lot of promises were made to me by HPD, but I don't know if it ever became a priority for that department," Joe Padilla said.

Joe Padilla recalled the heartbreak his family has endured over the decades.

"My mother's still alive. She's 88 years old and we speak about this case weekly... She's got a huge 14 by 16 portrait of Rocky in his uniform in her front room, and she prays to it, she talks to him, and we just need it resolved."

He said it's been doubly hard to watch this case go unsolved, given his law enforcement background.

NCIS Special Agent Leslie Smith said they are fairly confident that someone from the community could help solve the case.

"I can understand if the suspects are dead, but I would like to have some resolution on my brother's case," Joe Padilla added.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online to NCIS.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation MilitarycrimeHonolulu Police Department
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories