The Conversation

The Conversation: Filipino community leaders ramp up Maui fundraising; Preserving Hawaiʻi's paniolo legacy

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM HST
  • Maui attorney Alfredo Evangelista talks about the "Tulong for Lahaina" fundraising efforts that aim to meet the needs of the Filipino community impacted by the wildfires
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares her story about a Kaua'ula Valley taro farmer and the battle over West Maui water rights dating back to the 1800s | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone details his story about a proposed shuttle service in Lanikai as an answer to the area's parking problems for visitors in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Native Hawaiian author Malia Maunakea talks about her new middle-grade novel, "Lei and the Fire Goddess," and embarking on a school tour across the state to give away copies of her book
  • The Paniolo Preservation Society's Joan Anderson talks about preserving Hawaiʻi's paniolo heritage and this weekend's Old Hawaiʻi on Horseback pageant depicting cowboy history from ranching to rodeos
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
