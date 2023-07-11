The Conversation: Federal investigation of Red Hill contracts; Prince Lot festival celebrates all things hula
- State Representative Sonny Ganaden and Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi Chapter Director Wayne Tanaka share concerns about ongoing federal probe into the Dawson company, which may affect defueling process | Full Story
- The Outdoor Circle's Executive Director Winston Welch believes the Dior facade in Waikiki goes against the spirit of Hawaiʻi's strict billboard laws | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn details resident concerns about Waikōloa Village growth in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers siting options for Oʻahu and Kauaʻi as officials seek new landfill sites | Full Story
- Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang shares details about the 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival taking place at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds, Skygate on Saturday | Full Story