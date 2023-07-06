The Conversation: Bishop Museum expands snail research; New children's book spreads aloha
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on Big Island brewery Ola Brew producing moonshine from tī plant root | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Jessica Terrell explores issues of aging and cultural traditions through the lens of the bon dance | Full Story
- Ken Hayes, Bishop Museum's curator of invertebrate zoology, discusses 1.6 million dollar grant to study Hawaiʻi's snails
- Bishop Museum Malacology Curator Norine Yeung encourages residents to vote for their favorite snail to represent their island. Visit the election platform on Bishop Museum's website to cast your vote
- The Conversation talks to Kaylin George, author of "Aloha Everything," a picture book about finding aloha through the land, adventures, and folklore