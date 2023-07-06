Vote for your favorite snail to represent your island

The Malacology Open House at Bishop Museum kicked off a vote for the state snail. Each island will have an endemic snail to represent them.

The voting platform can be found on Bishop Museum's website .

Norine Yeung is a malacology curator. She hopes artists will bring their work to the museum for the second annual Kāhuli Festival on September 23.

There will be storytelling, an auction, researchers sharing their findings, and more. The event will raise awareness for Hawaiian land sales.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

