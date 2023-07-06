© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Vote for your favorite snail to represent your island

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST
Snail shells on display at the Bishop Museum's Malacology Open House.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Snail shells on display at Bishop Museum's Malacology Open House.

The Malacology Open House at Bishop Museum kicked off a vote for the state snail. Each island will have an endemic snail to represent them.

The voting platform can be found on Bishop Museum's website.

Norine Yeung is a malacology curator. She hopes artists will bring their work to the museum for the second annual Kāhuli Festival on September 23.

There will be storytelling, an auction, researchers sharing their findings, and more. The event will raise awareness for Hawaiian land sales.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
