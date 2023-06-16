The Conversation: Rebranding the Honolulu rail; Local restaurant celebrates seafood and family
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol on a Molokaʻi archeological site and what it says about early human settlement | Full Story
- The Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi talks rebranding the rail system as the "Skyline" with the manu-o-Kū as its new symbol
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair details Marina Starleaf Riker's story on the ethics issue facing Maui officials | Full Story
- Vikram Garg, founder and chef of UMI, and his daughter Iya Garg discuss his business philosophy and their love of food