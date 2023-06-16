New Waikīkī restaurant Umi pays tribute to the abundance of the sea

Many will be celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday, including a local family who is the driving force behind a new restaurant in Waikīkī called Umi. The eatery is a tribute to the abundance of the sea, something owner and chef Vikram Garg is very familiar with.

Garg was born in India and grew up on islands in the Bay of Bengal. He worked at restaurants in Dubai, the British Virgin Islands, and Iceland before moving to Hawaiʻi with his wife and two children 15 years ago.

He and his oldest daughter Iya spoke with The Conversation about culinary influences, and what it’s like growing up with a professional chef for a father.

Courtesy EPR Publicity / Umi chef Vikram Garg, right, and his daughter Iya with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Umi is located at the Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.