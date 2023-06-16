© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

New Waikīkī restaurant Umi pays tribute to the abundance of the sea

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST
The King Ora Salmon dish at Umi.
Courtesy Umi
/
The King Ora Salmon dish at Umi.

Many will be celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday, including a local family who is the driving force behind a new restaurant in Waikīkī called Umi. The eatery is a tribute to the abundance of the sea, something owner and chef Vikram Garg is very familiar with.

Garg was born in India and grew up on islands in the Bay of Bengal. He worked at restaurants in Dubai, the British Virgin Islands, and Iceland before moving to Hawaiʻi with his wife and two children 15 years ago.

He and his oldest daughter Iya spoke with The Conversation about culinary influences, and what it’s like growing up with a professional chef for a father.

Umi chef Vikram Garg, right, and his daughter Iya with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Courtesy EPR Publicity
/
Umi chef Vikram Garg, right, and his daughter Iya with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Umi is located at the Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation foodrestaurantsWaikiki
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories