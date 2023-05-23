The Conversation: CNHA awarded $27M tourism management contract; AANHPI Month and a new immigrant
- The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kūhiō Lewis and Kilohana Chief Administrator Tyler Iokepapa Gomes discuss the $27 million awarded for tourism management
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on how county councils across the state approach property taxes
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirstin Downey on Mayor Rick Blangiardi's town hall meetings | Full Story
- West Hawaiʻi Mediation Center Executive Director Eric Paul on recent legislative session funding cuts
- Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Month, South Asian immigrant Praj Wal on belonging and Hawai'i