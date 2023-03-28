© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: OSHA's findings from Red Hill foam spill; Local theater chain talks tiered pricing

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST
SECNAV Tours Red Hill
Capt. Jereal Dorsey/Office of the Secretary of the Navy
/
DVIDS
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is shown some of the items highlighted in the third-party assessment of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaiʻi. (Jun. 13, 2022) (U.S. Navy Photo by Capt. Jereal Dorsey)
  • Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Area Director Roger Forstner discusses the agency's findings after inspecting the Navy's AFFF firefighting foam system at its Red Hill fuel storage facility
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon takes a closer look at how each county's mayor is approaching the state's housing crisis
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jack Truesdale details the proposed bill to lower the legal alcohol limit for Hawaiʻi drivers that fell short again in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Consolidated Theatres Marketing Manager Kyler Kokubun talks about tiered pricing, subscription services, and how moviegoers are evolving
  • Louise Ing, the great-granddaughter of Dr. Kong Tai Heong, the first Chinese woman to practice Western medicine in Hawaiʻi, shares stories about her great-grandmother | Full Story
  • ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu President Pauline Nāmu‘o details the mission of the Ka'ahumanu Society and shares the reasons behind some of their traditions
The Conversation Health CarehousingNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityfilmNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
