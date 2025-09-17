© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Pacific University and Chaminade funding cuts; Women's Court

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:38 AM HST
front of Hawaii Pacific University at aloha tower marketplace
Hawaiʻi Pacific University

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Chaminade Provost Lance Askildson and Hawaiʻi Pacific University Acting Provost Brenda Jenson discuss the latest effects of federal funding cuts
  • First Circuit District Court judges Mark Browning and Trish Morikawa share the importance of the Women's Court
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a new fee on Hawaiian Electric customers' bills | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Pacific UniversityChaminade UniversityHawaiʻi State JudiciaryHawaiian Electric Company
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
