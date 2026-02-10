The Conversation: Lawmaker $35K payment allegation; Charter schools
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on how Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke says she may be the lawmaker mentioned in the $35,000 payment allegation | Full Story
- Ed Noh, executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission, talks about the benefits and challenges of charter schools
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports that some Kaimukī residents do not favor a proposed archery facility in their neighborhood
- Mary Lou Zeeman, professor at Bowdoin College, on harnessing math to understand tipping points | Attend her talk
- Sound artist and musician Leilehua Lanzilotti on an upcoming exhibit featuring the work of Hawaiʻi sculptor Toshiko Takaezu