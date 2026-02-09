© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Weather updates; Hawaiian Rent-All sign

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:37 PM HST
A downed tree in the Salt Lake area of Oʻahu on Feb. 9, 2026.
HPR
  • Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Darren Pai shares the latest on power outages and preparedness during heavy winds
  • National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe talks Monday forecast and weather system science
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Allison Schaefers on Chinatown revitalization efforts | Full Story
  • Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Chair Derek Turbin surveys the political landscape
  • Hawaiʻi House Speaker Nadine Nakamura on a resolution concerning the alleged $35,000 lawmaker bribe in 2022
  • Hawaiian Rent-All co-owner Scott Jung talks about the company’s history of poking fun at current events via its sign overlooking Beretania Street
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
