Schools, libraries, government offices to close Monday due to anticipated weather

Hawaiʻi public schools, libraries, state agencies and most county government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 9, in anticipation of predicted severe weather that could affect large swathes of Hawaiʻi.

"Students and staff should not report to campuses or HIDOE offices unless specifically directed," the Hawaiʻi Department of Education said. University of Hawaiʻi campuses will be closed Monday, and online classes have been canceled.

Many private schools will also be closed Monday, including Kamehameha Schools campuses, Punahou, ʻIolani, Mid-Pacific Institute, Seabury Hall and Parker School. Check with your school for the latest.

High winds and heavy rain are still expected all day Monday, the National Weather Service reports. Winds have already downed some branches, and the entire state remains under a high wind warning — and a flood watch — through 6 p.m. Monday.

A high surf warning is in effect through Tuesday morning for east-facing shores of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, Kahoʻolawe and Hawaiʻi Island.

Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui Nui residents can track Hawaiian Electric power outages here. Kauaʻi residents can track KIUC outages here.

As of Sunday afternoon, all state parks and forest areas remain closed to the public until further notice. Staff and state officers are working to move out campers and hikers. Those in remote locations who may face dangerous conditions are advised to shelter in place.

All state courts will be closed Monday. Hearings and trials scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled, the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary said.

Sign up for emergency alerts from your county:

Oʻahu: The City and County of Honolulu has ordered the closure of all its non-essential offices and services through at least Monday.

All Oʻahu park facilities will be closed to public use through Monday, including athletic fields and pools. Botanical gardens are also closed. Hanauma Bay is regularly closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The state DOE also announced that Oʻahu public school students should not report to school on Friday, Feb. 13, as island schools observe a rescheduled institute day. Monday had been scheduled as an institute day for teachers, so the administrative day has been rescheduled to Friday.

Maui County: All county offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will be closed Monday. Only essential personnel will report to work. All county parks and playing fields will also be closed Monday.

Hawaiʻi County: County park and solid waste facilities will be closed starting Sunday, and all non-essential county services will be closed Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday evening for Hawaiʻi Island's tallest summits — Maunakea and Maunaloa — above 11,000 feet. NWS officials expected 10 to 16 inches of snow.

Kauaʻi County: Officials say county services will remain open, pending weather updates. The Wailua Golf Course will be closed Monday.

This is a developing story.

