Winds predicted to subside but remain breezy, meteorologist says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:47 PM HST
Palm trees blowing in an Oʻahu neighborhood during a high wind advisory on Feb. 9, 2026.
HPR
Schools, state agencies and county government offices will reopen Tuesday after closing Monday due to predicted weather conditions.

The Conversation spoke with Derek Wroe, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, about what Hawaiʻi residents should expect through Monday.

He said the high winds are predicted to subside throughout the day.

“We feel that the wind should be on a downward trend once we head into the afternoon hours, and we're fairly confident that we'll be out of this high wind warning by then, so we're thinking, least by the end of the afternoon, hopefully as early as mid-afternoon, that we'd be down.”

In this photo taken from ʻĪao Valley Road, the ʻĪao Stream looked more like a rushing river on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, as heavy rains blanketed the Maui area.
Wroe advised that conditions are expected to remain breezy into Tuesday, so residents may see wind gusts of around 50 miles per hour.

This image shows how Hawaiʻi residents can prepare for high winds.
HIEMA
He told HPR that when high wind warnings are in place, the public should be prepared for power outages.

“When you hear a wind advisory, especially with a high wind warning, you got to make sure there's no loose objects around your property, make sure you secure those and be prepared for power outages,” Wroe said.

“We always like to say that sometimes we think about preparedness in terms of the big events like hurricanes, but really it's a year-round thing, and there's multiple hazards out there, whether it be hurricanes, wind, rain or fire, and we encourage people to have that sort of readiness all the time.”

Wroe recommended visiting ready.gov or local county websites to help prepare for hazards.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
