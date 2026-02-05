© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Driver's license renewal; The art of map-making

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:53 AM HST
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu from the island's West side.
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu from the island's West side.
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on groundbreaking legislation that could make Hawaiʻi the first U.S. state to pass laws limiting campaign donations by corporations
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on civil disobedience in response to ICE actions
  • Kim Hashiro, director of Honolulu's Department of Customer Services, talks about efforts to renew expiring licenses for more than 110,000 motorists
  • Retired cartographer Tom Patterson discusses the artistry that goes into map-making
  • Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ʻIolani Palace, shares details about Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi celebrations
Tags
The Conversation TransportationHistoryHawaiian LanguageImmigrationState Legislature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
