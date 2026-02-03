© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Republican Party; Freedom of the press

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:31 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Hawaiʻi Republican Party chairperson Shirlene Ostrov speaks with HPR's Catherine Cruz on Feb. 3, 2026.
Kevin Allen
/
HPR
Hawaiʻi Republican Party chairperson Shirlene Ostrov speaks with HPR's Catherine Cruz on Feb. 3, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Politician Shirlene Ostrov returns to head the Hawaiʻi Republican Party
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair reports on whether a longtime state senator will step down amid concerns about her mental fitness | Full Story
  • Investigative journalist Lois Parshley looks into claims of censorship from one of the country's largest owners of local newspapers, including several Hawaiʻi publications | Columbia Journalism Review article
  • Retired lifeguard Mark Dombroski reflects on his role in the development of the modern ocean rescue system
Tags
The Conversation ElectionSafetyJournalism
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes