The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Republican Party; Freedom of the press
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Politician Shirlene Ostrov returns to head the Hawaiʻi Republican Party
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair reports on whether a longtime state senator will step down amid concerns about her mental fitness | Full Story
- Investigative journalist Lois Parshley looks into claims of censorship from one of the country's largest owners of local newspapers, including several Hawaiʻi publications | Columbia Journalism Review article
- Retired lifeguard Mark Dombroski reflects on his role in the development of the modern ocean rescue system