Movie theater subscriptions are popping up around the country. What about in Hawaiʻi?

The New York Times published an article recently about mainland theatre chains starting to experiment with “tiered pricing.” That’s what you see at concerts and sporting events where consumers are charged higher prices for the best seats.

Hawaiʻi's Consolidated Theatres said it is not planning on tiered pricing for seats in the same theater nor subscription plans.

"We have different experiences, like at Kapolei for example, we have half of the theater which is recliner, half of it which is traditional seating. And then we have at ʻŌlino or Mililani or Ward, we have Titan Luxe, which is our premium large format sort of setup versus the regular recliner. So we have different tiers in that way," said marketing manager Kyler Kokubun.

He spoke to The Conversation about the future of moviegoing in Hawaiʻi, diversity in movies, and how audiences have changed.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.