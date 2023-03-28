© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Hawaiʻi's oldest royal society gathers to honor Queen Kaʻahumanu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM HST
The members of ʻAhahui Ka’ahumanu, or the Ka’ahumanu Society, gathered at Mauna ʻAla for a ceremony honoring Queen Ka’ahumanu, the first wife of King Kamehameha the Great. (March 17, 2023)
The members of ʻAhahui Ka’ahumanu, or the Ka’ahumanu Society, attended a ceremony on March 17 to honor Queen Ka’ahumanu, the first wife of King Kamehameha the Great.

It was held at Mauna ʻAla, the Honolulu cemetery where many of the Hawaiian monarchs have been laid to rest.

Dressed in their traditional black muʻu and hats, the women gathered at the queen’s crypt with offerings of flowers, mele and hula.

Westerners mark March 17 as St. Patrick’s Day but Hawaiians also remember the day as the birthday of King Kamehameha III, and a separate ceremony was held at Thomas Square where a statue stands in his honor.

The members of the Ka’ahumanu Society are said to wear black to mark a time of loss for so many Hawaiians. They work to help the elderly and the ill and they are the only society to care for a cemetery in Kapalama named for the queen who converted to Christianity. The Conversation talked to Pauline Namuʻo, the society’s president, to learn more about their mission.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Native Hawaiianhistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
