The Conversation

Prince Kūhiō's role in preserving history through the Royal Order of Kamehameha

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
The Royal Order of Kamehameha I prepare for the arrival of Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket at ‘Iolani Palace. (Jan. 22, 2023)

Monday was a state holiday to honor Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, the man credited with starting the Hawaiian Home Lands movement and the Native Hawaiian civic clubs. A parade in Kapolei and a lei draping ceremony at his statue fronting Kūhiō Beach in Waikīkī took place this past weekend.

Now we spotlight the Royal Order of Kamehameha, which took part in the festivities. Arthur Aiu is the high chief, the ali’i ʻai moku, of the royal society that started in 1865 but went underground for a time after the overthrow. It was Prince Kūhiō who brought the “secret” society back into the limelight.

Aiu spoke to The Conversation about the benevolent fraternal order, which is dedicated to promoting and defending the sovereignty of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The group will travel to Washington, D.C. in April for the opening of an exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery entitled “1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions.” The "Portrait of Queen Liliʻuokalani" by William F. Cogswell will be the centerpiece of the year-long exhibition.

queen liliuokalani portrait 111422
The Conversation
Queen Liliʻuokalani portrait travels to National Portrait Gallery for upcoming exhibit
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation Native Hawaiianprince kuhiohistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
