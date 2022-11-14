Queen Liliʻuokalani portrait begins journey to National Portrait Gallery

The oil painting of Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch, Queen Lili’uokalani, was taken off the wall at ʻIolani Palace and placed in a special crate in preparation for a journey to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

Just after daybreak Monday morning, a Royal Hawaiian Movers van pulled onto palace grounds to begin moving the precious cargo. The Royal Order of Kamehameha was on hand to send off the gold-leafed portrait with an oli — a chant asking for protection on this journey.

ʻIolani Palace / Wikimedia Commons A portrait painting of Queen Liliʻuokalani at ʻIolani Palace in Honolulu by William F. Cogswell.

"We were very fortunate that the National Portrait Gallery does this all over the world. So they flew in four art handlers from a specialized company who have vast experience and understand these things to make sure it could come off the wall safely and do a physical examination before this even occurred," said state archivist Adam Jansen.

The portrait, on loan to the palace from the Hawaiʻi State Archives, will be part of a Smithsonian exhibit called "1898 American Imperium."

Jansen said the exhibit will examine U.S. imperialism and the effect it had on people living in areas like Hawaiʻi, the Philippines and Guam — and the realities of their loss of self-determination.

"So the fact that the federal government is telling the story from that perspective, in this day and age, I think is very, very relevant because what we're seeing with this last election cycle is this rise of hyper-nationalism, and all of these laws coming out where you can't teach any history in school unless the U.S. is the hero of the story," Jansen said. "And that's not the reality of it."

"The fact that they're telling this story, I think, is very important because they're anticipating a million people are going to see this exhibition," he told The Conversation. "My understanding is, as soon as you get into the gallery, that is going to be the first thing everybody sees."

The exhibition will mark the 125th anniversary of the year the U.S. first acquired territories overseas through warfare and congressional action.

In exchange for borrowing the painting, Smithsonian staff will clean and restore the painting, and rebuild its gold leaf frame.

Members of the Royal Order of Kamehameha are also expected to be on hand when the exhibit opens in late April 2023.

"We kind of look at this as the queen went to Washington, D.C. many times to try to tell her story and it fell on deaf ears in many, many ways. And this time, it's the federal government telling her story for all the world to hear," said Paula Akana, executive director of ʻIolani Palace. "It's really bittersweet to see her leave."

