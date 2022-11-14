Donate
The Conversation: Queen Liliʻuokalani portrait heads to Washington; Women surfers build community, self-acceptance

Published November 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM HST
queen liliuokalani portrait 111422
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Workers transport a portrait of Queen Liliʻuokalani from ʻIolani Palace on Nov. 14, 2022.
  • Queen Lili’uokalani's portrait will be exhibited next year in Washington, exposing the truth of our nation's past and the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi
  • HPR's Casey Harlow explores family resource centers in public schools designed to teach computer and financial skills to families | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton reveals the devastating consequences of World War II American action in the Solomon Islands | Full Story
  • Sheila Gallien, podcaster of Dropping into Power, and Elizabeth Sneed, founder of Curvy Surfer Girl, talk about women finding community and self-acceptance through surfing
  • Opera singer Jill Gardner shares her thoughts on the evolution of the art form ahead of her free master class on Oʻahu tonight
The Conversation Native Hawaiianhistorysurfmusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
