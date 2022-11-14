The Conversation: Queen Liliʻuokalani portrait heads to Washington; Women surfers build community, self-acceptance
- Queen Lili’uokalani's portrait will be exhibited next year in Washington, exposing the truth of our nation's past and the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi
- HPR's Casey Harlow explores family resource centers in public schools designed to teach computer and financial skills to families | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton reveals the devastating consequences of World War II American action in the Solomon Islands | Full Story
- Sheila Gallien, podcaster of Dropping into Power, and Elizabeth Sneed, founder of Curvy Surfer Girl, talk about women finding community and self-acceptance through surfing
- Opera singer Jill Gardner shares her thoughts on the evolution of the art form ahead of her free master class on Oʻahu tonight