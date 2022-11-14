Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Opera singer Jill Gardner on the evolution of the art form ahead of master class

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST
jill gardner.jpg
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre
/
Facebook

Hawaiʻi's history with opera dates back to the 1850s when King Kamehameha IV served as stage manager for his wife Queen Emma as she sang in the chorus of Verdi’s Il Trovatore. Today, Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre continues that tradition with its productions, events and education programs.

One of those programs takes place Monday night. It’s a master class with renowned soprano and vocal coach Jill Gardner. Gardner stopped by to talk with The Conversation about her love of opera.

Gardner’s free master class runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation musicentertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories