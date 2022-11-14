Women build community and self-acceptance through surfing

From Queen Kaʻahumanu to present day Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, women have continued to make their mark on surfing. According to the website Surfer Today, out of the 23 million people who surf worldwide, 19% are women — and that number is on the rise.

Sheila Gallien is a writer and creator of the Dropping in to Power podcast, and Elizabeth Sneed is the founder of the Curvy Surfer Girl brand. They are social media influencers who spread the gospel of surfing to women as a way to empowerment, self-acceptance, and community. The Conversation spoke with Gallien and Sneed about why they feel women can benefit from this beloved local sport.

