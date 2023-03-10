© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health Dept. data breach; Ranchers face dwindling pastureland

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published March 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
medical data
  • Department of Health spokesperson Shawn Hamamoto details what consumers should know about the recent unauthorized access to the agency's electronic death registry system
  • Hawaii Cattleman's Council Managing Director Nicole Galase, K.K. Ranch's Jeri Moniz, and Kapapala Ranch's Lani Petrie share their challenges in the face of dwindling pastureland and the delay in transferring 100,000 acres from the Department of Land and Natural Resources to the Department of Agriculture
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton discusses the state of Hawaiʻi's slaughterhouses and the rising demand for pork in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • DOH Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Marian Tsuji provides an update on the status of the new Hawaiʻi State Hospital and how staff and patients are settling in amidst construction fixes
  • Hawaiʻi Women in Filmmaking Founder and Executive Director Vera Zambonelli discusses the importance of film in advancing gender equity and the details of the upcoming 3rd Annual Wahine in Film Lab
Tags
The Conversation crimeHealth Careagriculturefilmmental health
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes