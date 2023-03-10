The Conversation: Health Dept. data breach; Ranchers face dwindling pastureland
- Department of Health spokesperson Shawn Hamamoto details what consumers should know about the recent unauthorized access to the agency's electronic death registry system
- Hawaii Cattleman's Council Managing Director Nicole Galase, K.K. Ranch's Jeri Moniz, and Kapapala Ranch's Lani Petrie share their challenges in the face of dwindling pastureland and the delay in transferring 100,000 acres from the Department of Land and Natural Resources to the Department of Agriculture
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton discusses the state of Hawaiʻi's slaughterhouses and the rising demand for pork in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- DOH Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Marian Tsuji provides an update on the status of the new Hawaiʻi State Hospital and how staff and patients are settling in amidst construction fixes
- Hawaiʻi Women in Filmmaking Founder and Executive Director Vera Zambonelli discusses the importance of film in advancing gender equity and the details of the upcoming 3rd Annual Wahine in Film Lab