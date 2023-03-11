Wāhine filmmakers invited to apply to short film incubator

Hawai’i Women in Filmmaking provides a space for wāhine filmmakers to connect and collaborate. It’s now accepting applications for the 3rd annual Wāhine in Film Lab, an incubator for developing 10 short film ideas into viable projects.

The Conversation spoke with Vera Zambonelli, the founder and executive director, about why she believes filmmaking is crucial to gender equity.

HPR / Vera Zambonelli, right, with The Conversation's Stephanie Han at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

The 3rd Annual Wāhine in Film Lab runs this year from May to October. The deadline for applications is March 17.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.