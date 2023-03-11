© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Wāhine filmmakers invited to apply to short film incubator

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM HST
wahine in filmmaking.jpeg
Courtesy Hawai'i Women in Filmmaking
/

Hawai’i Women in Filmmaking provides a space for wāhine filmmakers to connect and collaborate. It’s now accepting applications for the 3rd annual Wāhine in Film Lab, an incubator for developing 10 short film ideas into viable projects.

The Conversation spoke with Vera Zambonelli, the founder and executive director, about why she believes filmmaking is crucial to gender equity.

Hawaii Women in Filmmaking.jpeg
HPR
/
Vera Zambonelli, right, with The Conversation's Stephanie Han at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

The 3rd Annual Wāhine in Film Lab runs this year from May to October. The deadline for applications is March 17.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
