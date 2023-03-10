Cyberattack on state's electronic death registry affected about 3,400 records

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is responding to a January cyberattack on the state's Electronic Death Registry System after investigators found about 3,400 death records might have been compromised.

At the time of the breach, the department was notified that login credentials for the EDRS were placed for sale on the dark web. After shutting down the EDRS account, the DOH said they began looking into the cause.

Once they completed the investigation on Feb. 15, the department stated that they found the compromised login belonged to a retired medical certifier whose account had never been deactivated.

The compromised records had a date of death ranging from 1998 to 2023, with 90% occurring in 2014 or earlier.

Death records contain personal information including the decedent’s name, social security number, address, sex, date of birth, date of death, place of death and cause of death.

The department stated that 99% of the compromised records were certified, meaning the records couldn't be altered. The remaining 1% were reviewed for changes by the DOH following the incident.

State officials say they will send out notification letters to surviving spouses or the person who reported the death to the mortuary next week. Additionally, new security measures will be added to EDRS accounts.